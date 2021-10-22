4 Bedroom Home in Dover - $544,900

Beautiful farm style house on a secluded 5 acres in Dover just waiting for a new owner. Currently being used as a two family with 2 bed 2 bath lower and a 2 bed 1 bath upper easy to change back to a single family or use as a mother in law suite. Barn(30x60), garage/shop(17x40), metal building(20x40) and tons of parking as well as trails and amazing scenery are just a few of the perks to this home. Newer furnace and new roof on the barn & house. Also listed as two family #1761481.