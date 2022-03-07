 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cudahy - $269,900

Stunning Cudahy Ranch in prime location! LVP floors welcome you into this amazing LR with Shiplap wall around the GFP. Natural light fills the kitchen with SS appliances, cabinets galore and updated countertop and backsplash. 4 large bedrooms (EHW) with 2 full bathrooms on the main level. Carry the entertaining outside on the lovely deck! LL is dry and ready for your rec room ideas with spancrete concrete flooring between basement and main floor! Sound proof! Fenced in back yard and 2 car attached garage! Schedule your showing today!

