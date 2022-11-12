 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $583,900

The Fleming is a 2-story home plan with 4 beds, 2.5 baths and a 2-car garage with forward storage. Immediately upon entering the home is a den/office to your right and an open dining room to your left. Luxury vinyl plank runs from the foyer, throughout the great room, dining room, dinette and kitchen. 1st floor powder room. Natural gas fireplace in the great room. Kitchen features large pantry cabinet wall, kitchen island, and quartz countertops . Master bedroom and additional three bedrooms are upstairs. Master bath has double sinks, tall vanity and ceramic tile flooring and shower walls.

