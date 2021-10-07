4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $499,900

Room to roam on this 5.81 acre paradise with 2 homes. The main home is a 4 BR, 3.1 Bath colonial w/attached 2 car garage & Breezeway (Additional 3rd shower Bath is in Basement). Beautiful Pine & oak flooring. Patio doors off Kitchen lead to a large 3-Season Room overlooking the beautiful landscaped yard. Fireplace in LR. All major appliances included. You'll love the cute 2nd year-round home (575 SF) that is a log design, and features a LR w/Fireplace, BR, Kitchen, Bath, Laundry, Gas FA heat and central air. This home was rented, however would also make a great Mother-in-Law unit. Huge barn. Other various outbuildings. 2 Horses would be permitted. The front of the property is zoned R-7 (Multi-Fam.), and the rear is zoned R-4 (Single Fam). Buyers to verify dimensions/square footage.