4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $499,900

Don't miss out on the original Gifford Farmstead, it was a Progressive Dairy on 5+acres. This historic home with Wrap Around front porch was the first in the community to have indoor plumbing. It has been beautifully maintained, and update throughout the years. This main floor features a remodeled kitchen with maple cabinets, quartz counters, PLUS a wet bar in the dining room, large living room with newer wood burning fireplace, and formal dining room. The 2nd floor has built-in's and bookcases lining the hallway, & features a master suite, 2 additional bedrooms, a den and full bath. The finished 3rd floor provides more flexible space as a bedroom, office, playroom... This farmette includes a barn, silo & grainery, and provides you with options for animals, gardens, crops or more.

