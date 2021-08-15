Don't miss out on the original Gifford Farmstead, it was a Progressive Dairy on 5+acres. This historic home with Wrap Around front porch was the first in the community to have indoor plumbing. It has been beautifully maintained, and update throughout the years. This main floor features a remodeled kitchen with maple cabinets, quartz counters, PLUS a wet bar in the dining room, large living room with newer wood burning fireplace, and formal dining room. The 2nd floor has built-in's and bookcases lining the hallway, & features a master suite, 2 additional bedrooms, a den and full bath. The finished 3rd floor provides more flexible space as a bedroom, office, playroom... This farmette includes a barn, silo & grainery, and provides you with options for animals, gardens, crops or more.
4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $499,900
A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.
Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Watch Now: New piercing-tattoo shop owner in Downtown Racine wants to help clients Rise Up and 'break free'
"It was so exciting for other people to get their new ear piercing, to get their new eyebrow piercing. It was like an accessory to the body," said Anngee Goldbeck, owner of new Rise Up Piercings and Tattoos, 307 Main St. in Downtown Racine. "It just made me happy being able to do that for people."
After more than 15 years of victory laps, Victory Lane Car Wash is closing to make way for a new Panera Bread
After almost two decades of business, Monday was the last time customers were able to visit Victory Lane Car Wash, which was sold in part of a larger deal to develop a relocating Panera Bread on Washington Avenue.
Two recently released sex offenders, released in July and August, now reside in Racine, the Racine Police Department announced Monday.
RACINE — The Racine County Board has passed an emergency resolution that would increase the pay for essential workers in an attempt to rectify…
'Sticking point' | Fisker, the electric carmaker eyeing Racine County with Foxconn, wants a Wisconsin law changed
The law in question dates back to the 1930s. It requires franchised car dealers to sell vehicles to consumers; carmakers cannot sell their vehicles directly to consumers.
RACINE — A convicted felon allegedly tried to buy a gun from a sporting good store and lied about his criminal record.
A Central Wisconsin man allegedly drove his car off of a tow lot in Caledonia without paying and injured a worker as he went through a fence.
An inmate at the Racine County Jail allegedly assaulted a deputy while naked.
A charge of child sexual assault was dismissed after DA's Office says it developed new evidence just days before the case was set to go to trial.