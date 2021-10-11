4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $449,900

Fantastic brick front 4 Bedroom + in desirable Gifford Farms. The main floor has a fabulous layout with formal living room, dining room, family room with natural double-sided fireplace shared with the sunroom. A large eat-in kitchen with planning desk, main floor laundry and den/office with small closet complete this level. The 2nd floor features 3 large bedrooms and updated bathroom PLUS a master suite w/updated bathroom and large tiled shower. The newly carpeted lower level finished rec room is ready to use with wet bar, and bonus room. Entertaining will be a breeze in this 3/4 acre lot with maintenance free large deck! The extra 2++ car garage is a bonus with heater, sink, and extra garage door for easy access to toys or lawn equipment.