4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $389,900

PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP IS APPARENT IN THIS BEAUTIFUL COLONIAL LOCATED IN CALEDONIA. It is an absolutely PERFECT family home! This one is definitely the whole package, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, awesome kitchen with granite tops and stainless appliances, updated bathrooms, natural fireplace, 2 1/2 attached garage plus an extra 1.5 detatched in the back, DYNAMITE finished basement with a huge bar and full bath, and a yard that will knock your socks off!! Nearly 3/4 acre lot, beautiful paver brick patio plus an extra cement patio-- plenty of room for what ever your heart desires.. I see a future pool, trampoline and firepit if that is what you enjoy. Move right in and start making those awesome memories. Home Warranty included! Gifford---Need I say more?