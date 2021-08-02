 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $375,000

AWESOME SPACIOUS HOME IN DESIRABLE CALEDONIA NEIGHBORHOOD! YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE..I SURE DID. Rooms are so spacious and airy. Perfect for family!! 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms! Updated kitchen, windows, roof and furnace. Lower walk out basement with full kitchen. Lots of storage in this home. Take a peek in the backyard , it will knock your socks off..yes your own private pond right in your back yard. IT IS FANTASTIC!! You will never want to leave. A little piece of heaven that's for sure. Hurry this one will definitely not last.

