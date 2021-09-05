4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $369,900

Imagine how you will enjoy the cool summer breezes from Lake Michigan both inside your home & in the lush private setting in the bkyard when you own this classic style custom built colonial in Caledonia. Quiet neighborhood location w/easy access to Milwaukee via Hwy 32, Hwy 38 or I-94. Greet your guests in the generous foyer open to an expansive liv.rm. The large kitchen is flanked by formal dining & dinette area. The fam.rm. features a FP & built-in wet bar perfect for Football Sunday. Convenient powder rm. off 1st flr laundry area & mud rm. Main bath has bathtub & double sinks. Upper features huge br w/cathedral ceiling & a Master suite w/walk-in shower, makeup table & walk-in closet. The LL features a nice size rec.rm. that could easily accommodate exercise, gaming or theatre.