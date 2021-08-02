4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $349,900

Sprawling custom built 4BR 3.5BA brick ranch in Caledonia. 1/2 acre lot with 2.5 car attached garage and large 3 car detached garage. This well maintained home features very generously sized BR's and tons of storage. Kitchen has granite counters, high end appliances featuring double ovens, hot water dispenser, and island. Spacious MBR has double closets and ensuite. Hardwood floors in all BR's and throughout main hallway. Great room with stone FP and custom built-ins. Formal dining with tons of room for entertaining. Finished lower level features full BA, two rec rooms, full custom bar, sink, refrigerator and dishwasher. Private back yard on wooded lot. Patio for outdoor entertainment. Located on a quiet street yet close to everything you could need. Don't miss out on this one!