4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $345,000

Spacious 4 BR home in desirable Arlington Meadows! This beautifully cared for home features a great floor plan enhanced by 6 panel doors, transom windows & tall ceilings! The inviting Foyer leads to formal Living Room w/Hardwood Floors & Formal Dining Room. The Granite Kitchen w/island & breakfast bar overlooks the Family Room w/gas FP & includes a Dinette w/patio access to backyard deck! Laundry Room & 1/2 Bath on main level. The roomy Master Bedroom features a WIC & en suite bath w/dual sinks, jetted tub & walk in shower. 3 addt'l Bedrooms & Bathroom complete the 2nd floor. Tons of finishing potential for a rec room in basement. Updates within the past 6 years include furnace & roof! Great curb appeal...nicely landscaped lot...quiet street! Call today for a private showing

