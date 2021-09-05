Great Caledonia Ranch in a quiet, friendly neighborhood. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large updated eat in kitchen with appliances included, & sooo much counter space! Master bedroom with 2 walk in closet!!! & a master bath. Finished basement with family room, Craft/Playroom and storage. Huge Fenced yard perfect for kids and fur babies, 2+ car attached garage. and a Large Shed! Move in Ready just bring the your stuff! County style living but still close to shopping, restaurants, schools and parks!
4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $225,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charges: Barber admits to killing Andre Sandoval; claimed the 21-year-old refused to pay for haircut
RACINE — A man was killed following an argument over a haircut fee Saturday, according to criminal charges filed Monday.
A servant-leader slain: Friends, family remember Andre Sandoval, 21-year-old killed outside salon Saturday
-
- 3 min to read
The killing of Sandoval was the Greater Racine Area's third shooting death in 15 days.
-
- 4 min to read
Adriana Cochran was at work when she felt a tingling on her right arm down to her leg Aug. 18. Five days later, she was on the operating table.
Read this story to find out the rules are being put back in place.
RACINE — A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot Friday night near the area of North Memorial Drive and Woodrow Avenue, the Racine Police Departmen…
RACINE — A Racine man who said he volunteers at a school to help children learn to read allegedly had multiple images of child pornography on …
Watch now | Man killed by law officers after active shooter threat at Franklin Walmart, Milwaukee sheriff says
The incident followed a reported active shooter threat at a Walmart, although the only person believed to be injured or deceased through all this was the man with the gun who stole the vehicles, area law enforcement reported.
During an interview last week, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said that the reason two former police detectives, who had been tabbed to lead Wisconsin's election investigation, had quit was “simple.”
A 24-year-old who shot another man in the chest will serve 10 years in prison, despite the fact that the sister of the man he shot said they had forgiven him and didn't want to see him go to prison.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stalking a Target employee, also had 4.3 grams of meth on him.