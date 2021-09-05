 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $225,000

Great Caledonia Ranch in a quiet, friendly neighborhood. Home features 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, large updated eat in kitchen with appliances included, & sooo much counter space! Master bedroom with 2 walk in closet!!! & a master bath. Finished basement with family room, Craft/Playroom and storage. Huge Fenced yard perfect for kids and fur babies, 2+ car attached garage. and a Large Shed! Move in Ready just bring the your stuff! County style living but still close to shopping, restaurants, schools and parks!

