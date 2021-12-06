4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $199,900

1/2 ACRE OF COUNTRY LIVING! Explore the possibilities in this 4 bedroom ranch home in Caledonia with new carpeting. Spacious living room and dining room open to a big country kitchen with island, breakfast bar and appliances. 1.5 bathrooms, tiled lower level rec room, work room, laundry area plus block shower. Roof-11 years old and newer windows. Little red barn and plenty of room to garden. Concrete patio and a 2.5 car garage!