4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $500,000

Only in WI do 'cheese' & 'Real Estate' go together! On IL/WI border; has historical value as it belonged to the Merkt's Cheese Family. If you're interested in owning a piece of WI history, this is it! HOBBY FARM space, fun, character define the 5 ACRE property w/ a solid home & water/electric to a 4 story/4 horse stall concrete barn w/ silo & 1560 sq ft including a workshop & room for your toys, an outdoor arena, & fenced pastures. Fun begins w/ enough land to ride your ATV, have a picnic, grow a garden, cool off in the inground/fenced in swimming pool, ride horses, enjoy your pets, hobbies, hunting/shooting & more. History defines the house as it showcases the original hardwood floors, built-ins, trim. Public sewer/water. 8 min to I94/IL 173. Treasured property sold as-is. Bring your tlc.

