Only in WI do 'cheese' & 'Real Estate' go together! On IL/WI border; has historical value as it belonged to the Merkt's Cheese Family. If you're interested in owning a piece of WI history, this is it! HOBBY FARM space, fun, character define the 5 ACRE property w/ a solid home & water/electric to a 4 story/4 horse stall concrete barn w/ silo & 1560 sq ft including a workshop & room for your toys, an outdoor arena, & fenced pastures. Fun begins w/ enough land to ride your ATV, have a picnic, grow a garden, cool off in the inground/fenced in swimming pool, ride horses, enjoy your pets, hobbies, hunting/shooting & more. History defines the house as it showcases the original hardwood floors, built-ins, trim. Public sewer/water. 8 min to I94/IL 173. Treasured property sold as-is. Bring your tlc.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $399,900
15 years ago, two best friends wanted to open a restaurant. They finally did it last month in Racine
"We wanted to bring something good to this side of town," said Crystal Zaehler, who co-owns Pair of Aces Sports Bar and Grill on State Street with Marco Arteaga. "A great environment for people to come in to relax and honestly, be a home away from home."
A "warning shot" fired by Joshua Ziminski, of Caledonia, the defense is arguing, would have made Kyle Rittenhouse feel more like he was under attack — aiding the defense's claims that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense when he killed Joseph Rosenbaum, who is identified as an "associate" of the Ziminskis.
A Racine teenager has been accused of having child pornography on his phone. He allegedly claimed he found a SD card at Monument Square and used it to transfer files containing the images from his phone to his computer.
That amount of weed is likely worth more than $30,000. The two charged are a 19-year-old male and 36-year-old female. The teenager said they are able to sell a pound of marijuana every 2-3 weeks.
Racine Lutheran High School continues to battle racism in its halls as students have been accused of sharing offensive, racist content on social media, including something called the "George Floyd challenge."
Journal Times editorial: Racine teachers' union needs new leadership after disturbing segregation post
Last month, two Racine Unified middle school girls’ basketball teams won championships in their divisions. That is an awesome accomplishment f…
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly sent multiple threatening messages and stalked his probation agent.
CALEDONIA — Nearby residents who had vocally and passionately opposed a proposed Dollar General at 4949 Erie St. had a joyful and celebratory …
How Aaron Rodgers went from 'immunized' to unvaccinated and out of Packers' game against Kansas City
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received a "homeopathic treatment" in the summer, according to NFL Network. The league did not consider him vaccinated.
The headline last week read: “Three in drug bust received PPP loans.”