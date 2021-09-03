4 Bedroom Home in Brighton - $749,900

JUST WOW! Seller has done everything there is to do to update this fantastic country ranch home! The open concept living room enjoys a warm easterly view. The open family room has a toasty warm natural fireplace and overlooks the private backyard. Kitchen and baths updated and feature Brazilian Teak Hardwood countertops. New Travertine and hardwood in hallway leading to the 4 generous size bedrooms all with hardwood floors. Lower level has fireplace, partial finished area and a workshop. Brand new storm windows. Shingles are 2-3 years old and mound system is 3 years old. The hobbiest will fall in love with the 36x54 pole building complete with a concrete shop area and a car lift. The 11-12 acres allows animals.Don't hesitate on this awesome property!