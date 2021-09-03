JUST WOW! Seller has done everything there is to do to update this fantastic country ranch home! The open concept living room enjoys a warm easterly view. The open family room has a toasty warm natural fireplace and overlooks the private backyard. Kitchen and baths updated and feature Brazilian Teak Hardwood countertops. New Travertine and hardwood in hallway leading to the 4 generous size bedrooms all with hardwood floors. Lower level has fireplace, partial finished area and a workshop. Brand new storm windows. Shingles are 2-3 years old and mound system is 3 years old. The hobbiest will fall in love with the 36x54 pole building complete with a concrete shop area and a car lift. The 11-12 acres allows animals.Don't hesitate on this awesome property!
4 Bedroom Home in Brighton - $749,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Charges: Barber admits to killing Andre Sandoval; claimed the 21-year-old refused to pay for haircut
RACINE — A man was killed following an argument over a haircut fee Saturday, according to criminal charges filed Monday.
A servant-leader slain: Friends, family remember Andre Sandoval, 21-year-old killed outside salon Saturday
-
- 3 min to read
The killing of Sandoval was the Greater Racine Area's third shooting death in 15 days.
One man is in custody, according to the Mount Pleasant Police Department.
UPDATE: Masks may not be required yet in the City of Racine; mandate to legally go in effect Saturday
Read this story to find out the rules are being put back in place.
-
- 3 min to read
Video shows heroin being removed from a box of evidence in the Racine Police Department. But no photos or videos have been brought forward showing the drugs actually being found in the home they were allegedly taken from.
A 24-year-old who shot another man in the chest will serve 10 years in prison, despite the fact that the sister of the man he shot said they had forgiven him and didn't want to see him go to prison.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stalking a Target employee, also had 4.3 grams of meth on him.
RACINE — A Racine man who said he volunteers at a school to help children learn to read allegedly had multiple images of child pornography on …
According to the Racine County Sheriff's Office, the man admitted to having looked for and downloaded child porn from the internet.
A mask mandate could be back in place as soon as Tuesday in the City of Racine. An ordinance that would allow enforcement of a revived mask mandate is to be discussed at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at a special City Council meeting.