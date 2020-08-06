$32 million in CARES Act funding approved for UW System

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers approved about $32 million in federal aid Thursday to University of Wisconsin System schools to cover coronavirus tests and personal protective equipment when students return to campuses next month.
The money will come from the coronavirus relief bill that Congress passed in May. UW-Madison will receive about $8 million. The other 12 regional campuses will get $24 million.
The money will enable the schools to conduct hundreds of thousands of tests for students who are symptomatic or come into contact with symptomatic students and as well as students in dorms, Evers' office and UW System officials said.
System faculty have complained about regents' decision to reopen campuses to in-person instruction, saying the move will spread the virus.
Wisconsin's governor has not been as quick to spend CARES funding as governors in most other states, drawing criticism from U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, of Janesville. Steil previously served on the UW System Board of Regents.
The state Department of Public Health reported 839 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 57,779. Eight more people died, bringing the death toll to 978. The percentage of positive tests on Thursday was 4.7%, down from 5.2% on Wednesday.
Waterford graduation 2020
_DSC5144.JPG
_DSC5149.JPG
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
_DSC5251.JPG
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
_DSC5275.JPG
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
_DSC5299.JPG
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
Waterford graduation 2020
_DSC5345.jpg
_DSC5346.jpg
_DSC5347.jpg
_DSC5352.jpg
_DSC5357.jpg
_DSC5361.jpg
_DSC5362.jpg
_DSC5364.jpg
_DSC5369.jpg
_DSC5376.jpg
_DSC5378.jpg
_DSC5380.jpg
_DSC5384.jpg
_DSC5389.jpg
_DSC5405.jpg
_DSC5414.jpg
_DSC5415.jpg
_DSC5418.jpg
_DSC5419.jpg
_DSC5428.jpg
_DSC5433.jpg
_DSC5442.jpg
_DSC5445.jpg
_DSC5455.jpg
_DSC5457.jpg
_DSC5460.jpg
_DSC5472.jpg
_DSC5475.jpg
_DSC5477.jpg
_DSC5478.jpg
_DSC5481.jpg
_DSC5485.jpg
_DSC5486.jpg
_DSC5487.jpg
_DSC5488.jpg
_DSC5492.jpg
_DSC5493.jpg
_DSC5494.jpg
_DSC5502.jpg
_DSC5508.jpg
_DSC5511.jpg
_DSC5512.jpg
_DSC5514.jpg
_DSC5519.jpg
_DSC5524.jpg
_DSC5528.jpg
_DSC5535.jpg
_DSC5537.jpg
_DSC5538.jpg
_DSC5548.jpg
_DSC5549.jpg
_DSC5553.jpg
_DSC5559.jpg
_DSC5560.jpg
_DSC5565.jpg
_DSC5576.jpg
_DSC5583.jpg
_DSC5592.jpg
_DSC5593.jpg
_DSC5594.jpg
_DSC5597.jpg
_DSC5598.jpg
_DSC5604.jpg
_DSC5606.jpg
_DSC5613.jpg
_DSC5614.jpg
_DSC5619.jpg
_DSC5621.jpg
_DSC5622.jpg
_DSC5626.jpg
_DSC5630.jpg
_DSC5632.jpg
_DSC5637.jpg
_DSC5638.jpg
_DSC5642.jpg
0 _DSC5136.jpg
0 _DSC5140.jpg
0 _DSC5720.jpg
0 _DSC5727.jpg
_DSC5647.jpg
_DSC5650.jpg
_DSC5651.jpg
_DSC5652.jpg
_DSC5654.jpg
_DSC5659.jpg
_DSC5662.jpg
_DSC5668.jpg
_DSC5679.jpg
_DSC5680.jpg
_DSC5681.jpg
_DSC5683.jpg
_DSC5684.jpg
_DSC5686.jpg
_DSC5690.jpg
_DSC5691.jpg
_DSC5694.jpg
_DSC5695.jpg
_DSC5696.jpg
_DSC5700.jpg
_DSC5701.jpg
_DSC5710.jpg
_DSC5715.jpg
_DSC5716.jpg
_DSC5719.jpg
_DSC5720.jpg
_DSC5728.jpg
_DSC5729.jpg
_DSC5730.jpg
_DSC5731.jpg
_DSC5732.jpg
_DSC5733.jpg
_DSC5739.jpg
_DSC5742.jpg
_DSC5755.jpg
_DSC5757.jpg
_DSC5761.jpg
_DSC5763.jpg
_DSC5764.jpg
_DSC5765.jpg
_DSC5767.jpg
_DSC5777.jpg
_DSC5778.jpg
_DSC5779.jpg
_DSC5781.jpg
_DSC5782.jpg
_DSC5783.jpg
_DSC5785.jpg
_DSC5786.jpg
_DSC5787.jpg
_DSC5788.jpg
_DSC5791.jpg
_DSC5792.jpg
_DSC5793.jpg
_DSC5795.jpg
_DSC5796.jpg
_DSC5799.jpg
_DSC5802.jpg
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.