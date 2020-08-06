$32 million in CARES Act funding approved for UW System

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers approved about $32 million in federal aid Thursday to University of Wisconsin System schools to cover coronavirus tests and personal protective equipment when students return to campuses next month.

The money will come from the coronavirus relief bill that Congress passed in May. UW-Madison will receive about $8 million. The other 12 regional campuses will get $24 million.

The money will enable the schools to conduct hundreds of thousands of tests for students who are symptomatic or come into contact with symptomatic students and as well as students in dorms, Evers' office and UW System officials said.

System faculty have complained about regents' decision to reopen campuses to in-person instruction, saying the move will spread the virus.

Wisconsin's governor has not been as quick to spend CARES funding as governors in most other states, drawing criticism from U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil, of Janesville. Steil previously served on the UW System Board of Regents.