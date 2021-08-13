 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Yorkville - $985,000

3 Bedroom Home in Yorkville - $985,000

3 Bedroom Home in Yorkville - $985,000

This property offers many opportunity's! Looking for a farmette, here you go. Subdivision? Several outbuildings to house trucks, and other equipment. Assorted updates in the large farmhouse include some new cabinets in kitchen and first floor laundry. Full bath off master bedroom. Electric service has been updated and upgraded. Seller would consider dividing the land subject to county and village approvals. Perfect location for development possibilities as two sides abut the Village of Union Grove with road frontage on each road.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting
Local News

Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.

Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News