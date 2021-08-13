 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Yorkville - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Yorkville - $550,000

3 Bedroom Home in Yorkville - $550,000

Gorgeous 3 bedroom, split ranch on picturesque 1.2 acre lot. This custom, one owner home features a fireplaced living room open to the dining room, sunroom w/skylights, vaulted ceiling and French doors, and a fabulous kitchen w/island, birch cabinets w/granite counters, brick alcove w/pantry, pass-through/snack bar, and casual dining area w/skylights, built-in desk and mesmerizing view of the front garden. The main suite offers a walk-in closet and a private bath w/whirlpool tub, separate shower, and double vanity. Additional features include volume ceilings, oak floors, walk-in pantry, first floor laundry, and six-panel doors. The basement has a finished rec room w/French doors, workshop, and plenty of storage space. Private wooded lot w/patio and firepit. Convenient Yorkville location.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting
Local News

Watch now: ‘Chaos’ | Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down Burlington School Board meeting

A group of anti-mask mandate parents are walking the hallways of Burlington High School, hunting for the school board that had just abruptly adjourned a meeting, when the crowd is stopped by police.

Two hours prior, Burlington citizens and parents filled the school’s auditorium for a school board meeting Monday night to speak out about what they believe the district’s mask policy should be for the upcoming school year amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News