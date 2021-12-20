Picturesque 3 bedroom Wind Point Cape Cod sits on 1/2+ acre lot. Spacious floor plan offers living and dining rooms, 1st floor laundry, large kitchen-dinette-eating bar. 1st floor master bedroom, full bath, walk in closet, walkout to private deck and 1/2 bath. Second floor features 2 bedrooms, full bath, unique sitting area with access to 2nd level deck. Attached 2 car garage has see-through back wall overlooking private back yard. Additional detached 2 1/2 car garage. Great property!
3 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATED: Three RUSD schools; Waterford High closed today due to power outages caused by strong winds
Unusually strong winds have caused power outages forcing three Racine Unified schools to close today, RUSD is reporting.
She only had $2,500 to spend on a new car, but 76-year-old Suzanne Giloy found an even better bargain when she won a contest for a free car from a good-hearted salesman in Burlington.
"She is the bravest, strongest mother I know to do that for her child," the woman's sister said.
Ascension Health reports that it is among the many victims of a massive ransomware attack that may have at least partially compromised its ability to pay employees across the country, including at Ascension All Saints Hospital.
Two Racine area juveniles have been "apprehended" by police in regard to "threats" directed at three Racine area schools that were found "not to be credible," the Racine Police Department said Friday morning.
There has been a lot of talk on Racine’s north side about Lakeview Park of late, and not all of it has been accurate. Here’s a recap.
Jerelle D. Williams was charged with three felony counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, felony counts of second degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of THC and a misdemeanor count of battery.
Currently, the city is experiencing a case rate of 85.4 active cases per 10,000 residents, a rate last seen a year ago.
Some local organizations and community members are calling for Mount Pleasant Village Board Member Ram Bhatia's removal after he alleged that Wisconsin schools are "indoctrinating" students and promoting racial division.
Racine woman sets dogs on men who broke into her garage; 1 man charged with stealing antique cap guns
The suspect was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court.