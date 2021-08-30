3 Bedroom Home in Wind Point - $339,900

Hard to find ranch. Harder to find totally remodeled/refreshed 3 bedroom ranch with updated kitchen, baths ,HW-like fls, large private fenced yard with patio. The major renovation to include the removal of walls to create the open floor plan everyone wants makes this Wind Point home move-in ready. The kitchen features Corian counters, stainless appliances and plenty of storage/work space. Master bath has multi-jetted tile shower for a spa-like experience. LL features lg rec rm with bar and game area for lots of entertainment fun. Newer windows throughout home, only slider is older, newer soffits/gutters/downspouts & roofThese combined with brick exterior make this a very low maintenance home. Lovely landscaping in front yard gives the home even more curb appeal.