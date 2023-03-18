Striking new construction ranch home in the very desirable the Estates of Canopy Hill in Union Grove. The Oakland ranch model is a split 3-bedroom, 3 car garage, 2 bath home. This home has maple cabinets, and poplar trim and interior doors. The master suite includes a gorgeous ceramic tile shower, double sinks and a huge master closet! Large kitchen offers plenty of cabinets space, pantry cabinet, a large island and ample dining space. Striking box ceiling with crown molding in both the great room and in the master bath. Kohler Sterling plumbing fixtures and quartz counter tops throughout home.
3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $549,900
