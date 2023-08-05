Striking new construction ranch home in the very desirable the Estates of Canopy Hill in Union Grove. The Oakland ranch model is a split 3-bedroom, 3 car garage, 2 bath home. This home has maple cabinets, and poplar trim and interior doors. The master suite includes a gorgeous ceramic tile shower, double sinks and a huge master closet! Large kitchen offers plenty of cabinets space, pantry cabinet, a large island and ample dining space. Striking box ceiling with crown molding in both the great room and in the master bath. Kohler Sterling plumbing fixtures and quartz counter tops throughout home. Includes finish grade, top soil and seed.
3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $548,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Waterford owner of the Kravings gourmet milkshake business announces that he is closing stores in Burlington and Mount Pleasant, and also …
The embattled owner of Kravings milkshake shops must repay the Village of Waterford nearly $40,000 that taxpayers provided to launch the exoti…
Jacobs Smokehouse, a favorite among barbecue fans in the Burlington area, is moving to a Downtown Burlington location where customers will hav…
Angela Zimmermann has resigned after less than three years as executive director of the Racine Public Library.
Wisconsin Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler immediately slammed the move.