Beautiful, new construction contemporary ranch with lookout basement in the Estates at Canopy Hill subdivision in Union Grove. The Rebecca ranch home is a split-bedroom home that features two bedrooms and a bath at the front of the home and a large master suite in the back. Immediately upon entry you will feel the openness of the expansive great room with box ceiling, kitchen with large island, corner pantry and dinette with vaulted ceiling. The master suite features a huge walk-in closet, a box ceiling in the bedroom as well as a master bath with a tall vanity. Stunning quartz countertops throughout home.
3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $528,900
