 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $269,900

This 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Ranch Home is in a desirable location in Union Grove with beautiful Natural Fireplace and Bay Window overlooking large backyard. 2.5+ Car Garage with side Garage door for Lawn Equipment plus a double wide long Driveway that will easily accommodate multiple vehicles. Kitchen updated along with Hardwood Floors in Kitchen, Dining Room and Hallway . Newer Front Door. Air Ducts were cleaned in 2021. Property is being sold ''As-Is'' Condition to settle an Estate. This property will not meet FHA Guidelines due to peeling paint on deck. Buyer to verify Room Sizes.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News