3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $269,900

This 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Ranch Home is in a desirable location in Union Grove with beautiful Natural Fireplace and Bay Window overlooking large backyard. 2.5+ Car Garage with side Garage door for Lawn Equipment plus a double wide long Driveway that will easily accommodate multiple vehicles. Kitchen updated along with Hardwood Floors in Kitchen, Dining Room and Hallway . Newer Front Door. Air Ducts were cleaned in 2021. Property is being sold ''As-Is'' Condition to settle an Estate. This property will not meet FHA Guidelines due to peeling paint on deck. Buyer to verify Room Sizes.