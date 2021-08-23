3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $265,000

Adorable 3 bedroom within walking distance to school! This house boasts a generous eat-in kitchen that overlooks the open concept living room with cathedral ceiling, 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths all on main level. A cute deck for BBQ'ing and enjoying the huge private backyard, and the basement is ready for your remodeling ideas. This house has been well cared for over the years and has had the furnace, windows, and roof replaced as well as many other updates.