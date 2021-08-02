3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $239,900

Perfect starter home in desireable Union Grove. Home sits on almost .5 acres on a quiet cul de sac and a block away from School Yard Park. Gorgeous refinished floors greet you in this open floor plan. Many of the rooms have been freshly painted. Updated baths with ceramic tile. Lower level features a large Family Rm with natural fireplace, full size windows & newer carpet. Also features, a secluded office & a ''storage'' Rm that can be made into a bedroom. Large Laundry Rm with an exterior door to the back yard. Private fenced in yard includes a firepit, playset & shed with power. Deck is spacious with dual steps leading to the back yard. If you have lots of toys tthen you will love the garage that has a garage door leading to the back yard. The proverbial cherry on top of the sunday!