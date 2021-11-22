 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Union Grove - $149,900

Just starting out? Want to downsize? Somewhere in between? Pleasant size 3 bedroom home on a quiet one block street. The private fenced back yard overlooks a Village park. Aluminum sided exterior. Detached 1.5 car garage has plenty of room to work on toys. Affordable living and a place to call your own! Seller will review offers on November 22, 2021.

