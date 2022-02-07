You will be in awe when you pull up to this gorgeous 1.5 story brick and sided home. Large den/office as you enter with hardwood floor. To the left is a half bath and large welcoming coat closet for visitors. The large mud room includes the 1st floor laundry and tons of space. The newly stainless steel applianced kitchen opens into eating area and the living room. Living room has vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace. Step out of the eating area on to the deck which opens into a dream fenced playground and over looks the beautiful backyard. The primary bedroom is on the main floor and features a huge walk in closet and magnificent bathroom. 2 bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Basement is poured and plumbed for a full bath. Egress window is already installed.
3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $369,900
