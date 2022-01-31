 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $369,900

This beautiful updated open concept Majestic Hills ranch has all the extras. New luxury plank flooring & carpet thru-out. Vaulted great room with gas FP. Gourmet custom kitchen features custom cabinets with pull-outs, large island, farmhouse sink, quartz counter tops & subway tile back splash. Nice pantry & SS appliances. Sunny dining area with patio door. Primary bedroom with walk in closet and private en suite. 3rd bedroom opens up to an awesome vaulted family room addition with beautiful wall to ceiling FP, second patio door & private court yard! Completely fenced yard with patio & shed. Close to bike trail, pond, nature preserve & dog park! 2 car attached garage and brand new concrete driveway! Welcome Home!

