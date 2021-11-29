3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $365,500

Rural in town is this nicely updated modern feeling home with dynamic family room addition in the rear of the house. The newer family room features it's own fridge and washer and dryer on the first floor all tucked away nicely. This room will be your party spot. Covered front and rear porches allow you to enjoy all this 5 acres has to offer. First a 3-car garage then the 24 x 40 polebarn for all your toys. Additional shed for odds and ends. This area allows horses, and chickens. The home has had ceilings in the livingroom and kitchen raised to give this home outstanding spacial appeal and a modern finish. The update kitchen has newer cabinets with granite counters. The lower level is unfinished but has huge possibilities with a full bath.