The foundation has been laid for this new construction home is speculated to be completed by July 31st, 2022. Buyer can't go wrong with this 1500 sq ft home with an attached 3 car garage. Vaulted Ceilings and Granite counters gives a luxurious feel to this gorgeous home. LVP in living areas. Kitchen has a Pantry. The mud room allows for a clean entry. Primary Ensuite has a walk-in closet. Enjoy some outdoor entertaining with your large yard. Basement will have Bathroom stubbed in and an Egress window for expansion of a future bedroom or recreational room. Because it's new construction, a buyer getting in now can make choices to what they want their newly constructed home to look. like.
3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $365,000
