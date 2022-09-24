3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $363,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION! This is IT! This is the IT home for the buyer who likes contemporary. Black matte granite counter tops sets off the white cabinets and makes a POP that everyone can hear. This gorgeous home will be sure to impress the best! Three car garage, vaulted ceilings, two full baths and a full bath stubbed in the basement for future expansion. Granite throughout incl the bathrooms. A 9 x 5 drop zone by garage and an 8 x 5 laundry room. Egress window in basement allows for future expansion. Covered porch on rear of home for outdoor living space. All room sizes are provided by blueprint but should be verified by buyer. Home is part of an HOA $200/yr Cement drive and Landscaping INCLUDED! Seller offers a $3K appliance incentive.