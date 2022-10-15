 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $360,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $360,000

NEW CONSTRUCTION! This is a fabulous home for the buyer who likes contemporary and style. The granite counter tops sets off the white cabinets. split bedrooms allows for privacy. This gorgeous home will be sure to impress the best! Three car garage, vaulted ceilings, two full baths and a full bath stubbed in the basement for future expansion. Granite throughout incl the bathrooms. A 9 x 5 drop zone by garage and an 8 x 5 laundry room. Egress window in basement allows for future expansion. Covered porch on rear of home for outdoor living space. Stainless Steel appliances. All room sizes are provided by blueprint but should be verified by buyer.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Village of Mount Pleasant may ban woman from owning dogs ‘forever’

Village of Mount Pleasant may ban woman from owning dogs ‘forever’

Residents of a suburban Racine area neighborhood are breathing a collective (but nervous) sigh of relief following the removal of a “vicious” dog from its owner’s home after it bit a 78-year-old woman and the woman who went to protect her. The situation has only gotten more complex from there.

Van carrying CNHi replacement workers crashes on Interstate onramp: 2 dead, 6 hospitalized

Van carrying CNHi replacement workers crashes on Interstate onramp: 2 dead, 6 hospitalized

Two people died and six more were injured when the van they were in rolled over and caught fire on an onramp in Milwaukee Wednesday morning. The passengers in the vehicle were replacement workers on their way to the Case factory in Mount Pleasant, where local unionized employees have been on strike since May 2. Dozens of passenger vans have been arriving and leaving the factory daily for most of the five months of the strike so far as negotiations remain stalled between CNHi and United Auto Workers.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News