NEW CONSTRUCTION! This is a fabulous home for the buyer who likes contemporary and style. The granite counter tops sets off the white cabinets. split bedrooms allows for privacy. This gorgeous home will be sure to impress the best! Three car garage, vaulted ceilings, two full baths and a full bath stubbed in the basement for future expansion. Granite throughout incl the bathrooms. A 9 x 5 drop zone by garage and an 8 x 5 laundry room. Egress window in basement allows for future expansion. Covered porch on rear of home for outdoor living space. Stainless Steel appliances. All room sizes are provided by blueprint but should be verified by buyer.
3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $360,000
