3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $340,000

THIS AFFORDABLE NEW CONSTRUCTION WITH A TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE COULD BE YOUR NEW HOME! GET IN NOW AND MAKE SOME CHOICES TO MAKE IT YOUR VERY OWN CUSTOM HOME. VAULTED CEILINGS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN IS WHAT THIS HOME IS ABOUT. KITCHEN OFFERS A PANTRY FOR ADDITIONAL STORAGE. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS WILL BE INSTALLED FOR DURABILITY. PRIMARY BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN PRIVATE BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET. LARGE MUD ROOM WITH BENCH AND CUBBIES SHARED WITH FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM. BASEMENT WILL HAVE EGRESS WINDOW FOR EASY EXPANSION AND A THIRD BATH WILL BE STUBBED IN. HOME WILL COME WITH A ONE YEAR BUILDERS WARRANTY. IT IS PART OF AN HOA WITH DUES BEING $150YR.