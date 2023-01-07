 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $340,000

3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $340,000

THIS AFFORDABLE NEW CONSTRUCTION WITH A TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE COULD BE YOUR NEW HOME! GET IN NOW AND MAKE SOME CHOICES TO MAKE IT YOUR VERY OWN CUSTOM HOME. VAULTED CEILINGS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN IS WHAT THIS HOME IS ABOUT. KITCHEN OFFERS A PANTRY FOR ADDITIONAL STORAGE. GRANITE COUNTERTOPS WILL BE INSTALLED FOR DURABILITY. PRIMARY BEDROOM HAS ITS OWN PRIVATE BATH AND WALK IN CLOSET. LARGE MUD ROOM WITH BENCH AND CUBBIES SHARED WITH FIRST FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM. BASEMENT WILL HAVE EGRESS WINDOW FOR EASY EXPANSION AND A THIRD BATH WILL BE STUBBED IN. HOME WILL COME WITH A ONE YEAR BUILDERS WARRANTY. IT IS PART OF AN HOA WITH DUES BEING $150YR.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Stabbing reported on N. Wisconsin Street

Stabbing reported on N. Wisconsin Street

On Tuesday, an officer was sent to an alleged assault in progress at the 1100 block of N. Wisconsin Street. It was advised a man had stabbed another man in the back and then ran upstairs to hide.

UAW workers to vote on CNH offer 8 months into strike

UAW workers to vote on CNH offer 8 months into strike

More than 1,000 striking CNH Industrial workers will soon vote on an offer from the maker of construction and agricultural equipment for the first time since they walked off the job eight months ago. The United Auto Workers union said this week that workers will vote on CNH's latest upgraded offer, but the union didn’t offer any details of what is included in it. Workers at the plants in Burlington, Iowa, and Racine, Wisconsin, rejected a three-year deal that included 18.5% raises at the start of the strike last May because of concerns that the proposed raises wouldn’t keep up with soaring inflation and health insurance costs. Company officials didn’t immediately respond Tuesday to questions.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News