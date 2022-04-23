 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $315,900

3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $315,900

New construction ranch located in Sturtevant in close proximity to the interstate, retail, restaurants and medical. The Crandall home plan is a 3 bed (split bedrooms), 2 bath home with a 2 car garage. Maple kitchen cabinets with granite countertops. Master suite offers en suite bath with tall vanity, and walk in shower. Basement includes a stub in for a possible future bathroom as well as an egress window.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News