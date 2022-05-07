New construction ranch home in St. Bonaventure subdivision in Sturtevant. The Krebs Farms ranch model is a 3 bed, 2 bath and 2 car garage home. Open concept great room, kitchen and dinette. Kitchen features granite countertops and maple cabinets. Laundry just off the kitchen. Kohler Sterling plumbing fixtures throughout home.
3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $306,900
