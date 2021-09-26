 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $249,900

3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $249,900

Spacious stairless ranch offers large living room with eat in kitchen. Separate dining area. Features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy sitting in the bonus 3 season room with removable panels for summer overlooking your 1/2 acre lot. 3 1/2 car detached garage. Two outbuildings for your extra storage needs, 10x12 and 10x20. Located close to shopping and access to I94. Back yard is fenced in. One year home warranty provided by the seller.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later
Local News

Burlington's newest cop takes the oath of office — and then quits five days later

A police officer hired by the City of Burlington has resigned from his $55,000-a-year position just five days after taking the oath of office.

And no one seems to know why.

But it could be an example of what one official calls "pick-pocketing," which occurs when a police department hires away another department's newest officers as soon as they are trained and ready to hit the streets.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News