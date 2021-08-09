3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $240,000

Located in the heart of Sturtevant within walking distance to schools, parks, shops and restaurants; this wonderfully maintained ranch has it all! This home has been lovingly cared for, you'll notice the details upon entering. Beautiful kitchen with granite and appliances open to a large family room & dinette. The extra large picture window floods the home with natural light. There are 3 bedrooms, an updated family bath and closets galore that complete the 1st floor. In the basement you'll find a 2nd full bathroom, huge finished rec room and more storage. The garage is a mechanics dream & offers a furnace while working during the cold months. A large fully fenced yard w/ playset and patio complete this great home!