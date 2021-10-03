Spacious stairless ranch offers large living room with eat in kitchen. Separate dining area. Features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy sitting in the bonus 3 season room with removable panels for summer overlooking your 1/2 acre lot. 3 1/2 car detached garage. Two outbuildings for your extra storage needs, 10x12 and 10x20. Located close to shopping and access to I94. Back yard is fenced in. One year home warranty provided by the seller.
3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $239,900
