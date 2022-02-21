 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $184,900

3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $184,900

3 Bedroom Sturtevant ranch features an updated Kitchen, large Dining area, Living room, and an attached 2 car garage. Full basement with finished Rec room and Bar area. Vinyl exterior with aluminum trim. Great neighborhood. 150 Amp CB

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News