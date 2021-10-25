 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $169,900

Adorable & affordable 3 bedroom ranch in Sturtevant. First floor laundry. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space & ceramic tile floors. Fenced yard, deck. 2-1/2 car detached garage with epoxy floor. Roof is approx 5 years old, vinyl windows. Home warranty included.NOTE: There is no basement & no central air.

