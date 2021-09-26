 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in South Milwaukee - $299,900

Charming Ranch in the desirable College Highlands neighborhood! This Gem features a plethora of living space for relaxing and entertaining. Pushing over 1,800 square feet, this home has so much to offer. Cozy up with a book to either side of the Grand double sided fireplace. The pegged wood floor is a lovely addition to the inviting feel of the living room. The hardwood floors continue to run throughout the entire home. Enjoy the beauty of all Wisconsin seasons from the gorgeous hand-laid brick patio in your private rear yard. AND there is more..... Large sprawling 11 course basement just waiting to be finished. PLUS modern and updated mechanicals, siding, roofing, and windows completes this incredible package. This lovingly maintained home awaits its new owner!

