3 Bedroom Home in South Milwaukee - $209,997

WOW! Beautiful 3 bedroom brick ranch tucked away in South Milwaukee! This home has been meticulously maintained, and is ready to please even the pickiest of buyers !Good size yard, and a 2.5 car garage gives you some space for your vehicles, and a little room to roam. The finished basement area has its own separate furnace, a half bath, and a nice CEDAR closet for you to store your precious items. This one is move in ready and ready to go. Don't miss out!