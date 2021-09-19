 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in South Milwaukee - $190,000

3 Bedroom Home in South Milwaukee - $190,000

3 Bedroom Home in South Milwaukee - $190,000

Super Cute and Low Maintenance Brick Ranch, what more can you ask for?? How about a Brand New Furnace & Central Air Unit! This home has a great floor plan with bright and spacious living room, and open concept eat- in kitchen, 3 good sized bedrooms and a great space to hang out downstairs! All the hard work has been done Newer roof, vinyl windows, plank flooring in the kitchen and bath, real hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. All located in the heart of Beautiful South Milwaukee! Just minutes from I-94 for commuters, and a quick uber ride to downtown Milwaukee FUN!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News