3 Bedroom Home in South Milwaukee - $190,000

Super Cute and Low Maintenance Brick Ranch, what more can you ask for?? How about a Brand New Furnace & Central Air Unit! This home has a great floor plan with bright and spacious living room, and open concept eat- in kitchen, 3 good sized bedrooms and a great space to hang out downstairs! All the hard work has been done Newer roof, vinyl windows, plank flooring in the kitchen and bath, real hardwood floors in the living room and bedrooms. All located in the heart of Beautiful South Milwaukee! Just minutes from I-94 for commuters, and a quick uber ride to downtown Milwaukee FUN!