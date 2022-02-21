 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Somers - $425,000

3 Bedroom Home in Somers - $425,000

Welcome home to this 1364 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick ranch home. This home includes a full basement that has a family room with a fireplace, 2 car detached garage, and attached carport. Eat in kitchen, hardwood floors. This home is situated on 10 acres with many beautiful, mature oak trees.Well kept home.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News