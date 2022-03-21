 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Somers - $398,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Somers - $398,000

What an opportunity! Solid house waiting for a new owner. 1st floor laundry, dining room, sitting room, master bedroom with full bath was added on to make this a very modern looking home. Also living room another full bath and 2 more bedrooms to complete the inside. Basement with lots of storage space. Front and back newly built decks. Small fenced area to make letting the dogs out easy. Also a huge area that is fenced around the property. Lots of open space to build your dream outbuilding/garage. This is a house you must see.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Racine has a soil problem

Racine has a soil problem

The city is landlocked. There's no new land to get. And most of the land within the city is already built on, or needs millions in investment to build on.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News