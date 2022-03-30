3 Bedroom Home in Raymond - $775,000

Custom Built Ranch on 5 Acres in Raymond w/ an In-Law Suite! This special home offers an open concept featuring 3600 sq ft plus 2200 sq ft of LL living space enhanced by egress windows. Huge great rm, formal dining, fireplace, HW floor, 6 panel doors, 9 ft & cathedral ceilings. Pretty master suite has patio access and 2 spacious bd share a Jack & Jill bath, plus an office. Sharp Maple glazed kitchen cabinets w/ granite counters, SS appliances & sunny dinette. Staircase to the professionally finished rec rm, wet bar, theater space, guest rm, 4th bath, exercise rm & unfinished storage. The nanny/in law suite blends w/ the overall home design w/ 900 sq ft of privacy. LR, Kit, Bath, Dinette plus deck access. Relaxing country views, expansive patio perfect for entertaining. 3.5 car garage!!