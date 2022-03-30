Custom Built Ranch on 5 Acres in Raymond w/ an In-Law Suite! This special home offers an open concept featuring 3600 sq ft plus 2200 sq ft of LL living space enhanced by egress windows. Huge great rm, formal dining, fireplace, HW floor, 6 panel doors, 9 ft & cathedral ceilings. Pretty master suite has patio access and 2 spacious bd share a Jack & Jill bath, plus an office. Sharp Maple glazed kitchen cabinets w/ granite counters, SS appliances & sunny dinette. Staircase to the professionally finished rec rm, wet bar, theater space, guest rm, 4th bath, exercise rm & unfinished storage. The nanny/in law suite blends w/ the overall home design w/ 900 sq ft of privacy. LR, Kit, Bath, Dinette plus deck access. Relaxing country views, expansive patio perfect for entertaining. 3.5 car garage!!
3 Bedroom Home in Raymond - $775,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Kim Mahoney, who with her husband is considered the final Foxconn holdout for not selling their property, said she has made four offers to sell. Village staff has never allowed the Village Board to vote on those proposals.
Ryan and Joe Benkendorf bartended at John's Main Event as young men. So, now that the brothers are going into the tavern business together, they knew what they wanted. They wanted John's Main Event. Now they've got it.
With about a year to go before the Kestrel Hawk Landfill closes, the city is moving forward with a plan to handle the city’s trash and recycling without disruption to residents.
The suspect, the driver of the car, was later seen walking away from the car and was arrested, with marijuana being found on his person, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported.
RACINE — Four days on, four days off. That’s the new schedule for patrol officers in the City of Racine.
Weekend fun and festivities will kick off a day earlier in Racine this summer, as the Downtown Racine Corp. and Kenosha’s HarborMarket have jo…
SOMERS — A 65-year-old man from Racine was struck and killed Saturday night while attempting to walk across the interestate from his disabled vehicle.
SOMERS -- A 65-year-old man from Racine was struck and killed Saturday night while attempting to walk across the interstate from his disabled vehicle.
The old ball game will continue just seven miles south of the Racine County line this summer for the ninth straight season, but under new owners.
The values of homes in Wisconsin are increasing at staggering rates, especially in southeastern Wisconsin.