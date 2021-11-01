 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Raymond - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Raymond - $275,000

3 Bedroom Home in Raymond - $275,000

Here's your chance to live west of the I! 3 bedroom ranch on 1.71 acres! Large living room with gas fireplace. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinets. Master bedroom has his and her closets. Extra deep 2 car attached garage. Shed for extra storage. The home needs some TLC, probably would not pass VA or FHA.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News