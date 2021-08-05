 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $99,997

Welcome to this very affordable remodeled 2 story home! This one boasts 3 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Plenty of updates, including all new plumbing and electrical , new flooring, remodeled kitchen, and much much more!Come and see this one before its gone!

